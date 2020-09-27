Apple iPhone 12 Mini with tiny 5.4-inch screen: Here's what to expect

Apple will soon launch the new iPhone 12 series and a lot has already been disclosed. However, there are still a few products that might surprise us on the launch day. Apple is expected to launch a small 5.4-inch iPhone 12 along with the range of other phones that they will be launching.

Apple is popular for its “one more thing" announcement that usually catches the audience by surprise. A recent leak from tipster Duan Rui provides details about an iPhone with a much smaller screen size. The tipster shared an image of the Silicon case stickers of iPhones with three different sizes. Two of the three are suspected to be the iPhone 12/Pro and iPhone 12 Plus/ Pro Max phones with 6.1-inch screen and 6.7-inch screen respectively. The third sticker comes for a phone with a screen size of 5.4-inch.

If this new iPhone materializes on the launch day, it could be the first compact iPhone to feature the notch form factor. The new phone is expected to come with a smaller notch compared to the older iPhone 11 series devices. It is also expected to come with an OLED screen.

The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch screen but the device has a dated design with massive bezels on all sides. Apple might launch the new rumoured iPhone in the Mini series, following the trend from the iPad line-up. The notch will enable the manufacturer to reduce the footprint of the device dramatically.

So far, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones at their event, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus/Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Plus. With the inclusion of a mini version, interested buyers will have a wide range of options available. Since there is no official information regarding this, it is advised the user takes this information with a grain of salt.

