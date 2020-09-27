Apple iPhone 12 Mini with tiny 5.4-inch screen: Here's what to expect

Apple is popular for its “one more thing" announcement that usually catches the audience by surprise. A recent leak from tipster Duan Rui provides details about an iPhone with a much smaller screen size. The tipster shared an image of the Silicon case stickers of iPhones with three different sizes. Two of the three are suspected to be the iPhone 12/Pro and iPhone 12 Plus/ Pro Max phones with 6.1-inch screen and 6.7-inch screen respectively. The third sticker comes for a phone with a screen size of 5.4-inch.