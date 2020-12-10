Apple iPhone 12 price in India is one of the highest across the globe. However, the company does provide some additional benefits if the user plans to buy an iPhone through Apple’s official store. One of the biggest benefits of doing so is the option of trade-in. Apple provides an impressive discount on exchanging old phones. In terms of the iPhone 12 Pro, the company is offering a discount of up to ₹34,000. The range of discounts will change in accordance with the smartphone being purchased.

Apple also has a list of some popular phones and their values when opted for trade-in. In order to know your smartphone’s worth through Apple’s trade-in option, the user will have to answer a few questions during the process of purchase.

Apple will initially ask for either the serial number of the device that needs to be exchanged. In case the user plans to exchange an Android smartphone, they will have to insert the IMEI code. After this step, the user will be asked questions about the storage and general condition of the smartphone. Once the user replies to all the questions, they will get a value that will be decreased from the final purchasing price of the new iPhone.

Once the purchase has been made using the trade-in option Apple will also provide directions to prepare the user’s smartphone for trade-in. When the delivery personnel arrives, he/she will run a diagnostic test and verify the condition of the device on the spot. If everything checks out, the trade-in and purchase are complete.

If the smartphone doesn’t pass the diagnostic test or the condition doesn’t match what was described, the buyer will need to pay back the entire trade-in credit in order to receive the new iPhone.

Here are the trade-in estimates for certain products:

View Full Image Estimated values of iPhones (will depend on the device being purchased.)

View Full Image Estimated value of Android devices (will change in accordance with the device being purchased).

