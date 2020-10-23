Apple iPhone 12 pre-order starts in India from today: How to book, price, offers

The wait for the new iPhone 12 series is finally over as pre-order for Apple's newest iPhones begins from today. The iPhone 12 series, powered by A14 Bionic chips, the fastest ever in an iPhone and housing 5G support for the first time, are now available for pre-booking on Apple Online Store India.

Among the new models unveiled in the 13 October Apple event titled 'Hi, Speed', the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models will go on sale from 30 October and the pre-booking started from today.

However, if you are anticipating to buy iPhone 12 Max or iPhone 12 Mini, you will have to wait a bit longer as the pre-order for these two phones will begin from 6 November in India.

How to pre-book iPhone 12 models:

Apple began pre-order options for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models in the country from 23 October, 12AM, which means that you can pre-book the phones from Apple India Online Store right away.

Go the the Apple India Store site, and click on the pre-order link to the model you want to buy. You can then choose the specifications such as storage and colour options available and pre-book the model. If you have an older iPhone, you can also trade-in to get a discount on your iPhone 12 or iPhone Pro.

iPhone 12, iPhone Pro series price in India:

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, which are currently available for pre-booking, start from ₹79,900 (for 64GB model) and ₹1,19,900 (for 128GB model), respectively.

The other storage variants available for iPhone 12 are 128GB model is priced at ₹84,900 and the 256GB variant is priced at ₹94,900. The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, are available in 256GB storage variant at ₹1,29,900, and 512GB storage model at ₹1,49,900, apart from the base model.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro offers:

Apple, on its online store, is offering HDFC cashback offers. Customers will be able to avail themselves of ₹6,000 cashback on HDFC credit card and 6 months of No Cost EMIs by getting a cashback of ₹6,000 on purchase of iPhone 12. For iPhone 12 Pro customers can get ₹5,000 cashback and no Cost EMIs for six months.

Moreover, HDFC debit card customers will be able to avail of an instant discount of ₹1,500 on the purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. This is a limited period offer and will be available until December 26.

Earlier, joining e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, Apple recently announced a Diwali offer where the company is providing AirPods for free with iPhone 11 on its online store. The offer started from 17th October. Apple made the announcement on the homepage of the its online store.

Currently, the iPhone 11 base variant with 64GB of internal storage is priced at ₹68,300. iPhone 11 costs ₹73,600 for 128 GB of internal storage, and 84,100 for 256GB.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 12 series sale has also started globally. Two of Apple's latest iPhone 12 models went on sale in China on Friday, after early pre-order data showed strong consumer interest in the 5G-enabled device in the firm's second-largest market.

The short queues outside Apple stores in the business hub of Shanghai struck a contrast with the crowds that flocked to past launch events, as most ordering has now shifted online.

