Apple iPhone 12 is still months from launch but the Apple flagship line-up has always been subjected to leaks, thanks to the immense popularity of the devices. Now, there’s new information about the prices of the upcoming iPhone 12 line-up.

There were numerous leaks about the iPhone 12 prices but now a renowned source has went on to also reveal the price list. Jon Prosser, the tipster who was behind the precise launch date of iPhone SE 2020, has come forward to reveal a detailed list of prices of all the iPhone 12 devices that will be launching later this year.

Surprisingly, there are four new phones that will be launching according to this new leak. Going by Prosser’s tweet, the company will be introducing two iPhone 12 devices. The smaller iPhone 12 will get a 5.4-inch OLED display and a dual camera and will be priced at $649 ( ₹49,152). The bigger variant iPhone 12 D53G with a 6.1-inch OLED display is also expected to carry dual camera at a price of $749 ( ₹56,725).

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

The flagship range, which seems to comprise iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, have also been priced at $999 ( ₹75,735) and $1099 ( ₹83,232) respectively. The smaller iPhone 12 Pro is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED screen whereas the bigger iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen. According to the tipster, both devices will be getting a triple camera setup attached to a LiDAR scanner, similar to the one found on the new iPad Pro. All four smartphones will also get 5G technology.

These prices won’t necessarily translate to the Indian market. However, a lower entry point also means that Indian audiences can get a better price in comparison to the iPhone 11 series since last year’s cheapest iPhone 11 started at $699.

