Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked ahead of launch: Details here

Apple’s new range of iPhones is expected to be unveiled soon and similar to how the rumour mill treats Apple products every year, the new iPhone 12 range is also subjected to numerous leaks. The most recent leak provides a glimpse at how the new iPhones will be priced.

According to a tipster Apple Rumours, the cheapest version of the iPhone 12 will be starting at a price of $649 (approximately ₹47,600) for the 64GB internal storage variant. This model is expected to be the new Apple iPhone Mini which will sport a 5.4-inch screen. The phone will be sold in three variants. The higher variants come with 128GB of storage which will reportedly be priced at $699. The highest variant of iPhone 12 Mini comes with 256GB of storage which will be priced at $799.

⚡️iPhone 12 PRICING⚡️ I got ✅✅✅



- 12 mini (5.4) :

64GB $649

128GB $699

256GB $799



- 12 (6.1) :

64GB $749

128GB $799

256GB $899



- 12 Pro (6.1) :

128GB $999

256GB $1099

512GB $1299



- 12 Pro Max (6.7) :

128GB $1099

256GB $1199

512GB $1399 — Apple RUMORs (@a_rumors1111) October 1, 2020

The iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen has also been reported to come with three variants starting $749 for the 64GB variant. $799 for the 128GB variant and $899 for the top variant with 256GB of storage. The leakster claims that the Pro variant will start at $999 for the iPhone 12 Pro’s 128GB variant and Apple is expected to charge $1099 for the 256GB variant whereas the highest variant with 512GB internal storage is expected to be priced at $1299.

The bigger variant, the iPhone Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display will also come in the same storage variants as the iPhone 12 Pro but will cost $100 more for each corresponding model.

