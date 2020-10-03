Apple iPhone 12 prices leaked ahead of launch: Details here

According to a tipster Apple Rumours, the cheapest version of the iPhone 12 will be starting at a price of $649 (approximately ₹47,600) for the 64GB internal storage variant. This model is expected to be the new Apple iPhone Mini which will sport a 5.4-inch screen. The phone will be sold in three variants. The higher variants come with 128GB of storage which will reportedly be priced at $699. The highest variant of iPhone 12 Mini comes with 256GB of storage which will be priced at $799.