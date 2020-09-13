Apple iPhone 12 Pro design leaked in video: View here

Apple is conducting an event on 15 September but a lot of reports have suggested that this event may not reveal the most awaited Apple product of the year, iPhone 12 series. The company will be sharing details about the new iPad, new Apple watch and even the latest version of iOS. However, Apple is finding it tough to keep the iPhone 12 under wraps.

A recently leaked video gives us a good glimpse at what to expect from the new Apple iPhone 12 Pro, in terms of design aesthetics. A credible leakster, EverythingApplePro put up a live video of the shell of the iPhone 12 Pro. This new video not only confirms the radically different design choice made for the iPhone 12 but also a much controversial topic of camera placement.

In the video, we can see the triple camera setup on the iPhone 12 Pro. Apart from that, Apple is placing a LiDar sensor similar to the one found on the latest iPad Pro.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

The video also shows the flat sides and chamfered edges of the new iPhone 12 Pro. The design is reminiscent of the older iPhones prior to the iPhone 6. A metal band runs across the screen with slots for volume, power and alert slider. The iPhone in the video is white in colour and Apple may change the colour of the metal band in accordance with the primary colour.

While the phone shell in the video falls in line with many of the previous leaks regarding the phone, the reader should view it with a grain of salt.

The iPhone launch is expected to get delayed till October this year. The ‘Time Flies’ event on 15 September, on the other hand, is expected to focus on the launch of a new Apple Watch.

