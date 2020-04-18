Apple seems to be sticking to its usual schedule for launches throughout the year. After the surprise launch of iPhone SE this week, there are fresh leaks suggesting the Cupertino tech giant has probably finalized the design of the upcoming iPhone 12 Pro Max. The company is expected to launch four new devices this year.

A new leak sourced from popular YouTuber EverythingApplePro, along with Max Weinbach have got their hands on schematics that reveal the design of the iPhone 12 Max Pro. The YouTuber went on to make a 3D model of the leaked schematics to reveal the design of the new Apple flagship that is expected to launch later this year.

One of the biggest reveals is the camera setup which seems to house four modules. The leakster claims the fourth housing is a LiDAR scanner which was also introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

The theme of the new phone seems to follow the iPad Pro which comes is a blocky design with a metal rim. According to the video, the device will be substantially thinner at 7.4mm, compared to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is 8.1mm thick. We can’t be sure if the reduced thickness will also lead to a smaller battery.

The video maker claimed that the phone will get a 6.7-inch display with a complete flat stainless-steel frame rather than a more rounded approach that has been present since Apple’s iPhone 6. There’s no clarity about the size of the notch but the leakster claims the bezels are much slimmer compared to the current gen flagships. Going by the leak, even the SIM card tray could be moved to a different place on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Plus, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max this year.

Share Via