Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max RAM, storage details leaked in benchmark listing

Apple iPhone may not have made an appearance at the company’s latest event. However, the phone is still a big part of the rumour mill. The new iPhones are expected to launch by next month and the leaks have given us a good idea of how the iPhones might end up looking. A new report now tells us about the processing power of the biggest new iPhone.

The capabilities of the new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max have been leaked in AnTuTu benchmark readings. The benchmarking platform shared the iPhone 12 Pro Max scores on their Weibo account. Apart from the scores, some critical details about the internals of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max were leaked.

The capabilities of the new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max have been leaked in AnTuTu benchmark readings. The benchmarking platform shared the iPhone 12 Pro Max scores on their Weibo account. Apart from the scores, some critical details about the internals of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max were leaked.

According to the leaked Antutu report, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature 6GB RAM and the particular model that was being tested came with 128GB of RAM. The iPhone 12 Pro Max base variant is expected to get 128GB of internal storage capacity. Since all variants of the iPhone Pro series come with the same RAM. We can safely assume that even the iPhone 12 Pro will come with the same RAM and same internal storage variants.

In terms of the chipset, Apple has already revealed the A14 Bionic during the ‘Time Flies’ event. The same chipset is expected to feature on the other iPhone 12 variants. The RAM on the cheaper iPhone 12 variants is expected to be slightly less in comparison to the Pro variants.

The launch date for the new iPhones is still a mystery but Apple is expected to reveal the date soon. The new iPhones have been leaked numerous times. The company will a more industrial design compared to the outgoing iPhone 11 models.

