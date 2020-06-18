Apple iPhone 12 Pro to feature 120Hz screen: Report

Leaks about Apple’s new iPhone 12 series have been a staple in the rumour mill. Right from the design to the price of the new series, there’s a lot of information that keeps coming our way. The latest in the list of leaks is the display. A new report suggests that Apple will go with a refresh rate of 120Hz for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, posted a list of devices that will come with a 120Hz display. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are at the top of this list. Other prominent phones on the list include Samsung’s upcoming Note flagship and Huawei Mate 40. The Realme X3 Super Zoom that will be launching on 25 June, has also been featured in this list.

The CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, posted a list of devices that will come with a 120Hz display. Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are at the top of this list. Other prominent phones on the list include Samsung's upcoming Note flagship and Huawei Mate 40. The Realme X3 Super Zoom that will be launching on 25 June, has also been featured in this list.

The new iPhones are expected to come with a dynamic refresh rate ranging between 60Hz and 120Hz.

Apple is expected to launch four variants under the iPhone 12 variant. The iPhone 12 will be the smallest device with Apple’s new form factor. The iPhone 12 is expected to feature a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display The iPhone 12 Max is just a bigger version of the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen.

The iPhone 12 Pro version will launch with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will provide a 6.7-inch screen which will be the biggest on any iPhone yet.

The launch of the new iPhones traditionally happens in the month of September and this year the company is expected to conduct the entire event online. The launch could also get delayed due to the spread of Covid-19 or the tensed anti-racism protests that have continued since last month.

