Apple iPhone 12 series: From price to cameras, 5 key things to know

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 12 series after more than a year-long wait. The new iPhone 12 phones bring some incremental updates to the outgoing iPhone 11 models. This year, the Cupertino giant also revealed an all-new iPhone 12 Mini smartphone which comes with an extremely compact form factor.

Availability: Apple iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in India by the end of this month. All four devices will be sold from 30 October.

Price: The iPhone 12 mini 64GB is priced at ₹69,900, 128GB at ₹74,990 and 256GB at ₹84,990. The iPhone 12 64GB is priced at ₹79,900, the 128GB at ₹84,990 and 256GB at ₹94,990.

The iPhone 12 Pro is priced at ₹1,19,900 for 128GB model, 256GB at ₹1,29,900 and 512GB at ₹1,49,900. The most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,29,900 for the 128GB variant, ₹1,39,900 for the 256GB model and ₹1,59,900 for the 512GB variant.

View Full Image The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Power: The new iPhones are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which made its debut last month with the Apple iPad Air. The new chipset, according to Apple, is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on a 5-nanometer process. Apple claims A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU by up to 50% compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips. The A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second.

5G: The launch event’s name indicates how big this new feature is for Apple. All four devices get 5G connectivity. According to Apple, the phones feature the most 5G bands on any smartphone. This translates to broad 5G coverage worldwide. In the US, the devices support millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G, which allows iPhone 12 to reach speeds up to 4Gbps, even in densely populated areas.

iPhone 12 models also feature Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing 5G needs and balancing data usage, speed, and power in real time.

Camera: The cheaper Phone 12 and iPhone 12 mini provide a dual lens setup. The camera on the non-Pro devices work on computational photography enabled by A14 Bionic. The setup features a Ultra Wide camera and a new Wide camera with an ƒ/1.6 aperture, which according to Apple provides 27% more light for better low-light photos and videos.

The Pro devices get some major upgrades compared to previous generation, which includes a LiDAR scanner. Apart from that, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a triple lens setup. With the assistance of A14 Bionic, the phones will be able to capture images in a new RAW mode to provide more flexibility to professionals. In terms of video capturing, the devices will support Dolby Vision, which is a first for any smartphone.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via