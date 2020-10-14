Apple iPhone 12 series: From price to cameras, 5 key things to know

Power: The new iPhones are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which made its debut last month with the Apple iPad Air. The new chipset, according to Apple, is the first chip in the smartphone industry built on a 5-nanometer process. Apple claims A14 Bionic has the fastest CPU and GPU by up to 50% compared to the fastest competing smartphone chips. The A14 Bionic features a 16-core Neural Engine that is capable of completing 11 trillion operations per second.