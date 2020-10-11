Apple iPhone 12 series launch: From price to features, what we know so far

Apple ’s iPhone event may have gotten delayed by almost a month due to the pandemic but we have a release date and it is a matter of hours when Apple will finally reveal the new line of iPhones. The Apple iPhone 12 series will launch on 15 October and the event will stream live from 10:30 pm IST. Officially, Apple is tight-lipped about the details of the products but the rumour mill has leaked plenty of information to help us get a basic sense of what to expect from the Cupertino tech giant.

Apple iPhone variants

Apple is expected to launch four new variants in the new iPhone 12 line-up. This includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and a new variant altogether, iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to come with 6.1-inch screens. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to feature a massive 6.7-inch screen and the iPhone 12 Mini, is expected to feature a small 5.4-inch screen. All phones will most likely maintain a similar notch design as previous generations. Recent leaks even suggested that the iPhone flagship for 2021 will also come with notch but with a much milder slope.

Price

The price estimates have been fluctuating. However, a recent leak sourced from China popular social media network Weibo claims that the cheapest variant will be the iPhone 12 Mini starting at a price of $699. The iPhone 12 is expected to be priced at $799. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be priced at $999 and $1099 respectively.

Features

While it is almost certain that this new range will come with the first iPhones to get 5G connectivity. There’s no certainty if the cheapest iPhone Mini will also get 5G features.

The phones will most likely be powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which made its debut during last month’s Apple event in the new iPad Air.

In terms of camera setup, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are expected to feature a dual lens setup. The flagship iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to feature a triple setup and are also expected to get a LiDAR scanner, similar to the one found on Apple iPad Pro.

One of the biggest changes expected with the new range is the lack of charging brick with the new iPhones. Apple is expected to make this move to lessen environmental burden.

