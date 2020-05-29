Apple iPhone 12 series launch to get delayed

Apple’s iPhone series is one of the most anticipated smartphones in the world and the company is expected to reveal the new iPhone 12 series smartphones soon. However, a new report has claimed that Apple might be running late on their schedule. Apple usually reveals the new iPhone line-up in the month of September but the launch dates may have been pushed to November.

According to a report by investment bank Cowen, Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13% from the same period last year. The analyst said that the production supply chain has generally returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain. According to the investment bank’s prediction, Apple's iPhone shipments in the second quarter will reach 30 million.

According to a report by investment bank Cowen, Apple's second-quarter production is expected to be 35 million units, down 5 per cent from the first quarter and down 13% from the same period last year. The analyst said that the production supply chain has generally returned to normal output rates, but downstream demand remains uncertain. According to the investment bank's prediction, Apple's iPhone shipments in the second quarter will reach 30 million.

A reliable Apple insider Jon Prosser, earlier said there is also the possibility that a later iPhone 12 launch event could allow more people to attend in person. It will also give the Cupertino-based tech giant time to reopen more stores in different markets that are closed due to lockdown. Apple has so far reopened 256 out of its over 500 retail stores.

Apple is expected to launch four variants under the iPhone 12 variant. The iPhone 12 will be the smallest device with Apple’s new form factor. The iPhone 12 is expected to feature a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED display The iPhone 12 Max is just a bigger version of the iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen.

The iPhone 12 Pro version will launch with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will provide a 6.7-inch screen which will be the biggest on any iPhone yet.

