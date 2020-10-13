Apple iPhone 12 series will ship without chargers or earbuds

During the Apple ‘Hi Speed’ event, the company finally announced something which most enthusiasts were worried about. The upcoming iPhones won’t be launched with charging bricks or the Apple Earbuds. Apple claims it has made the changes in order to reduce its environmental impact and reduce carbon footprint.

Apple claims that around 700 million Lightning headphones and 2 billion Apple power adapters are already out in the world.

This is not the first time Apple will be launching a device without the charging brick. In last month’s Time Flies launch event the company announced that they won’t provide a charging brick with the new Apple Watch series.

Apple claims that by removing these accessories it will also be able to reduce the packaging of the devices in terms of size which will allow more units to ship within the same volume. The company will be able to ship 70% more items in the same shipment size.

Apple aims to be completely carbon neutral by 2030. In order to achieve that, the company will be using recycled rare-earth materials in the upcoming iPhone 12. These new changes will help Apple save 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Apple launched four new iPhones at the 'Hi-Speed' event. The iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 series will be sold in India from 30 October onwards and will start at ₹69,900. The devices will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.

The iPhone 12 will start at ₹76,900, the 12 Mini will be sold at a starting price of ₹69,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 Pro will cost ₹1,19,900 for the base 64GB variant, while the 12 Pro Max starts at ₹1,29,900 in India. These two devices will also be sold from 30 October onwards.

