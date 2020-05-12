Apple is working on the launch of the all new iPhone 12 series and just like before every iPhone launch in the past, this new series is also being subjected to a lot of leaks. The latest in the leaks about iPhone 12 is sourced from leakster Max Weinbach.

Weinbach told popular YouTube channel, EverythingApplePro that the new iPhones will come with 120Hz ProMotion Display, a new 3x rear camera zoom, and improved Face ID,

He claimed that the new iPhone 12 Pro devices will come in two sizes, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. Both these devices will feature a display with refresh rate of 120Hz which is also found in the iPad Pro. The phones might have the ability to switch in between 120Hz and 60Hz to save power according to the task running on the screen.

Considering that the new phones will have to push a lot more frames per second, the power consumption will also increase. The new iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to feature a massive 4400mAh battery which will be the biggest battery unit yet on any iPhone. The current generation iPhone 11 Pro Max features a 3,969mAh battery unit. The new battery capacity will also come in handy to make use of the 5G connectivity.

Apple’s Face ID is one of the most reliable bio-metric mediums of accessing smartphones but the company will be enhancing it further by accommodating a wider angle of view to support unlocking at a wider range of angles. Aesthetically, the notch on the display might get smaller despite the upgrades in FaceID.

The LiDAR sensor, that is also found on the new iPad Pro, will be making it to the rear camera setup. This new sensor will be used for augmented reality and even to enhance portraits clicked by the primary camera. The new iPhone 12 is also expected to get 3X optical zoom with the new telephoto lens. The current gen flagship iPhones get 2X optical zoom.

