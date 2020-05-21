Apple iPhone 12 will not be bundled with earphone in box: Report

Apple iPhone 12 launch may be months away but the details about the new device have been thorough. Right from the specifications to the price of the device. Now it seems that we also know what’s going to be in the box. In this case, what’s not going to make it to the iPhone 12 box.

According to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may not budle the EarPods with the next generation of iPhone 12 phones. This will be discontinuation of a long standing trend from Apple. After Apple stopped featuring a 3.5mm jack on their phones, they provided a 3.5mm headphone jack till the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

The new move is an obvious push for the company’s AirPods line-up. However, the new AirPods cost substantially more. The analyst also suggested that there won’t be any new AirPods being introduced by Apple this year.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 variants this year. The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max (or Plus), iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 is expected to start at a price of $649. The iPhone 12 Max has been estimated to be priced at $749. The flagship iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to start at $999 and $1099 respectively. The prices in India will be much steeper, thanks in part to hike in GST for smartphones and depreciating rupee.

When it comes to changes in design, Apple is expected to feature a flatter edges with a smaller notch and slimmer bezels overall. The phones will feature Apple's A14 chipset.

