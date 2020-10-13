Apple iPhone 12 with 6.1-inch screen to be new crowd favourite: Analyst

Apple will soon unveil the new flagship line-up of iPhone 12 smartphones. The company is almost a month late for the launch event, compared to the previous year. However, the company is expected to make up for that with a new variant in the line-up. Most rumours have claimed that Apple will be launching four new iPhones and this time around there will be a cheaper, more compact iPhone 12 Mini which will sport a 5.4-inch screen compared to the 6.1-inch screens on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to feature a massive 6.7-inch screen.

A recent report from Apple Insider claims to have gotten its hands on TF Securities’ Ming Chi Kuo’s letter to investors. This letter revealed the analyst's predictions for the new range of iPhones. According to Kuo, the iPhone 12 will be the best-selling model for the company despite a lower-priced iPhone 12 Mini. The analyst claims that the small form factor may keep it from being the best-seller. Kuo’s predictions claim that 40% of the total shipments will be attributed to the iPhone 12. He allotted 20% each for the rest of the three smartphones.

The analyst also provided some predictions for the overall sales of the new line-up. According to Kuo, the company may not witness the same amount of demand as last year, in part due to the delayed launch.

He also claimed that though the launch event will be focussing on the introduction of 5G-connectivity for the first time on an iPhone, it won’t matter much to the buyers.

According to recent rumours, the new Apple iPhone 12 Mini will be priced at $699 whereas the iPhone 12 will start at a price of $799. The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to be priced at $999 and the biggest iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced at $1099.

