Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 gets cheaper in India after iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 13 has become cheaper in India by ₹10,000. The smartphone will now cost ₹69,990 for the base model with 128GB storage. As per Apple website, buyers can get up to ₹58,730 off on trading their old iPhones. Flipkart, on the other hand is giving an exchange offer of up to ₹17,000. Do note that both Flipkart and Amazon have announced Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales on their platforms, respectively. It is likely that the iPhone 13 may receive huge discounts during the upcoming sales.

