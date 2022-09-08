Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 gets cheaper in India after iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 13 has become cheaper by 10,000
1 min read . 11:43 AM ISTLivemint

  • Apple has dropped the ‘mini’ variant with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead, it has introduced iPhone 14 Plus with a large screen size of 6.7-inch.

Apple iPhone 14 series is now official. The lineup consists of four models-iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. With the launch of new iPhones, old Apple iPhones have become cheaper in the country. Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have got a price cut of 10,000 on their launch price. Wondering what are the new prices of these two iPhones? Read on

Apple iPhone 13 price cut

Apple iPhone 13 has become cheaper in India by 10,000. The smartphone will now cost 69,990 for the base model with 128GB storage. As per Apple website, buyers can get up to 58,730 off on trading their old iPhones. Flipkart, on the other hand is giving an exchange offer of up to 17,000. Do note that both Flipkart and Amazon have announced Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales on their platforms, respectively. It is likely that the iPhone 13 may receive huge discounts during the upcoming sales.

Apple iPhone 12 price cut

Similarly, iPhone 12 will now cost 59,990 in India. Interestingly, it is available at 52,999 on Amazon right now. Customers can also avail exchange offers of up to 10,950 on the e-tailer's site. Nevertheless, the phone is expected to get heavy discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales.

Apple has dropped the ‘mini’ variant with the iPhone 14 lineup. Instead, it has introduced iPhone 14 Plus with a large screen size of 6.7-inch. Another change that Apple has introduced this year is the chipset powering the iPhone 14 series. Two of iPhone 14 lineup - the standard iPhone 14 and new iPhone 14 Plus are powered by the last year’s A15 Bionic chipset, while the Pro models- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max run the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina Liquid display. The Plus model, on the other hand, comes with a large 6.7-inch display. The former comes with a starting price of 79,900 for the base model of 128GB storage. Its storage capacity goes up to 1TB on the high-end model. The iPhone 14 Plus, on the other hand, is priced 10,000 higher than the standard iPhone 14. It carries a starting price of 89,900.

