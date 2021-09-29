Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro models were launched recently and the devices are finally reaching new buyers. However, some new owners of the Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have complained about issues in the “Unlock with Apple Watch" feature. This feature was made to automatically detect the user's smartwatch and allow access to the phone without the need of entering a password.

Apple acknowledged the issue in the new iPhone models as many users rely on this feature as using masks prevent them from using FaceID.

A report by 9 to 5 Mac has suggested that Apple has acknowledged the problem and has also issued a fix in the latest beta version of the iOS. However, this fix was implemented as a beta 2 for iOS 15.1 and it might take some time to roll out the update to stable iOS users.

Another aspect that could delay the resolution of this problem is the Apple watchOS. The fix will be implemented with watchOS 8.1 which is also in the beta testing phase and that could take time to reach users running the stable version of the operating system.

