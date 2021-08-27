Apple iPhone 13 launch date leaked ahead of official announcement. Details here

Apple is expected to launch all four devices during the event which includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 13 launch is one of the most anticipated events of the year in the tech industry. The Apple launch mostly took place in the month of September, but last year, the American tech giant had to move the launch date to a later date due to the pandemic. However, from the new reports that are surfacing, Apple might soon go back to the pre-pandemic launch schedule.

A new report from FrontPageTech, has claimed that the iPhone 13 series will be available for pre-order from 17 September and the devices will finally launch on 24 September. The report hints that the launch event will take place on 14 September. 7 September is expected to be the day, Apple officially announces the launch event details.

Apple is expected to launch all four devices during the event which includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Unlike last year, the iPhone mini and iPhone Pro Max models are expected to go up for pre-order and sale along with the other two models. Apple is also expected to launch the Airpods 3 during the same event.

In the new iPhone 13 models, Apple is finally expected to provide a high refresh rate display. However, the notch will still remain in the same position. Apple is expected to shrink the notch further to provide more screen real estate.

