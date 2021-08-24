Apple is getting ready to reveal the next generation of its smartphones later this year. While a smaller notch and reformed camera setup are most likely to be seen on the upcoming Apple iPhone 13, fans were awaiting for the Touch ID to make a comeback in a new form. However, that doesn't seem likely.

Apple tested Touch ID on the iPhone 13 series but it's unlikely that it'll launch this year, according to Mashable.

Apple had been testing ways to put Touch ID sensor under the display of an iPhone, allowing users to simply put their finger on the display to authenticate.

Reports earlier this year had suggested that the Cupertino tech giant will be including an under-display Touch ID with the iPhones in 2021. But, the company isn't likely to go this way yet, since it's a long-term commitment to keep Face ID under the display. Apple is only making the notch smaller this year.

In the future, Apple could remove the notch completely and place Face ID sensors under the screen. We have seen several smartphones with in-display cameras, it's only a matter of time before Apple finds a way to place the hardware for Face ID under iPhone's display.

For now, it is most likley that Apple will launch the iPhone 13 with a smaller notch with 120Hz refresh rate display and new camera sensors. The Apple flagship will sport the new and improved A15 processor and may even include up to 1TB of storage capacity. The company will launch the iPhone 13 series sometime in September alongside a bunch of other products.

Beyond improved performance, more advanced displays, and better camera capabilities, dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup reveal very few design changes for the new iPhones.

Apple last year reintroduced a flat-edged design for the iPhone, and the iPhone 13 will likely build on that design. However, the new iPhones are expected to be slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate the more advanced displays and larger batteries.

The iPhone 13 is also rumoured to come with an Always-On Display. As per the rumours, the Always-On Display will only show time, battery percentage, and incoming notifications.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.