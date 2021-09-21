It's been only days since the launch of Apple iPhone 13 series and the first leak about the next generation is already here. In his latest predictions, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo speculated that iPhone 14 line-up could feature two devices with punch-cut hole design instead of the notch.

We have seen several Android smartphones in the past, both flagship and otherwise, that opted for a punch hole to house the front camera. Apple going this way will take a lot of doing as the notch on the iPhones house the sophisticated hardware for Face ID, compared a simple camera usually seen on Android phones with punch-hole design displays.

Apple already has reduced the size of the notch in the iPhone 13 as compared to the previous generation. Further developments could lead to the notch being replaced by a punch-hole.

The design refresh will be first seen on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, or the top two devices in the next generation of Apple smartphones, a 9to5Mac report said citing Kuo.

The Apple analyst also said that both devices will also get 48MP wide cameras. These will be launched in the second half of 2022, along with a more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone. Before that, a new iPhone SE with 5G support could be launched be the first half of 2022, the report further said.

In line with earlier speculations, Apple will ditch the ‘mini’ monicker from its next generation of iPhones, if Kuo is to be believed. The iPhone 14 line-up will include a iPhone 14 and a iPhone 14 Max, whereas the higher-end versions will continue the current nomenclature with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Max, or whatever it ends up being called will be priced below $900.

Kuo also withdrew his earlier claims that under-display Touch ID could make an appearance with iPhone 14. Revising his earlier statement, the analyst said that the feature is not likely be seen till second half of 2023, when iPhone 15 would break cover.

