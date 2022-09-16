Apple iPhone 14 in India: This app promises to deliver it in minutes

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of ₹79,900. The phone’s base model offers 128GB RAM. While the top-end model packs 512GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is offered in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red colour options. Apple iPhone 14 comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16. Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple has added Emergency SOS via Satellite and crash detection on iPhone 14. The device can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. With the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, users will be able to make emergency calls via satellite in case they are stuck in no network area.