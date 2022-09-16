Apple iPhone 14 in India: This app promises to deliver it in minutes

Apple iPhone 14 in India: This app promises to deliver it in minutes1 min read . 02:22 PM IST
- Three of the 2022 iPhone models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India starting today.
In a first, get Apple iPhone 14 delivered at your doorstep in minutes! Yes, you read it right. Online grocery delivery app Blinkit will do that for you. The platform has partnered with Apple reseller- Unicorn Info solutions to deliver the all-new iPhone 14 within minutes. The service was announced by the company’s CEO Albinder Dhindsa via a post on microblogging site Twitter.
“iPhone 14 in minutes! We have partnered with @UnicornAPR to bring Apple iPhone and accessories to Blinkit customers within minutes. Available in Delhi and Mumbai for now. Update to the latest @letsblinkit app version on your iOS and Android phones to buy," reads the tweet shared by Dhindsa.
Apple announced its iPhone 14 series at its Far Out event earlier this month. The series consists of four iPhones. Three of the 2022 iPhone models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India starting today. Blinkit’s super-fast delivery of iPhone 14 will please Apple lovers as they do not have to wait in long queue to get their hands on their favourtite device.
Blinkit says that the service is currently available in Delhi and Mumbai only. Users must be running the latest version of the app on their device - Android and iOS to buy the latest iPhone 14 and get it delivered in minutes.
Apple iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of ₹79,900. The phone’s base model offers 128GB RAM. While the top-end model packs 512GB internal storage capacity. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is offered in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red colour options. Apple iPhone 14 comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16. Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple has added Emergency SOS via Satellite and crash detection on iPhone 14. The device can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. With the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, users will be able to make emergency calls via satellite in case they are stuck in no network area.
