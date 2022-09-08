Apple iPhone 14 prices raised in some countries1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 03:15 PM IST
Apple lovers in some Asian countries will have to pay more for iPhone 14. In Japan, iPhone 14 will cost 20% more than the iPhone 13.
Apple Inc kept prices for its latest iPhone stable in the United States, but raised prices in some Asian countries where currencies have dropped against the dollar in the past year.