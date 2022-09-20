Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users complain of slow camera app1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 04:25 PM IST
- The issue occurs exclusively when the camera app on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max runs in the background.
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now on sale globally. Some users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have complained about the slow response of the camera app. According to a report by Macrumours, users are complaining that the camera app is taking several seconds to launch. Affected users say that the app is opening in four to five seconds after clicking on the app icon.