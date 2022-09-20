Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now on sale globally. Some users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have complained about the slow response of the camera app. According to a report by Macrumours, users are complaining that the camera app is taking several seconds to launch. Affected users say that the app is opening in four to five seconds after clicking on the app icon.

As per the report, the problem does not happen if the camera app is manually closed or reopened. The issue occurs exclusively when the camera app on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max runs in the background. However, not all users are impacted by the problem.

In addition, the problem is faced by users in photo mode. Furthermore, it does not happen when the camera app is set to video mode. However, the problem is limited to the camera app of the device, the report claims. It does not affect third-party camera apps. The recently released Apple iOS 16.0.1 update, but it does not fix the issue. Starting the phone or factory resetting the phone do not help it either.

Apple released an iOS 16.0.1 update exclusively for the latest iPhone 14 series. Reportedly, the update is believed to fix bugs which could affect the activation and migration of the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple iOS 16.0.1 also fixes issues related to photos appearing soft while zooming in landscape mode on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also addresses the authentication problem for Enterprise single sign-on apps. Readers must note that this iPhone 14-only update has to be installed manually. It is not an automatic security update.