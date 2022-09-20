Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users complain of slow camera app

In addition, the problem is faced by users in photo mode. Furthermore, it does not happen when the camera app is set to video mode. However, the problem is limited to the camera app of the device, the report claims. It does not affect third-party camera apps. The recently released Apple iOS 16.0.1 update, but it does not fix the issue. Starting the phone or factory resetting the phone do not help it either.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}