Apple iPhone 14's crash detection glitch triggers automated SOS alerts

Apple iPhone 14 has saved several lives with the help of its crash detection and emergency SOS satellite features. This time, the device is making news because of its glitch found in crash detection feature. Apparently, the crash detection feature of Apple iPhone 14 is bugging emergency responders with automated crash alerts in the ski county of Colorado.
As per a report, the Pitkin County 911 Center of Colorado receives approx 20 automated emergency calls because of the glitch in iPhone 14’s crash detection feature. Moreover, the Grand Country reported almost 30 calls a day which were all triggered due to the glitch. As per the Cupertino based company, the crash detection feature only works when in the car, but it has not been seen to work like this in several cases.
Jaime FitzSimons, the Summit County Sheriff has recently contacted the technology company to mention his concerns of the increased automated calls to his dispatch centre. Apple has replied to the Sheriff stating that it released an update which would reduce the number of automated calls. Moreover, Apple replied to Pitkin County stating that it is working on the fix and it should be released by the first quarter of next year.
Apple unveiled its 2022 iPhone series a few months ago. The series consists of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The handsets come with new features and cameras. Meanwhile, as per a report by 9to5Mac, users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are seeing horizontal lines on the screen after powering the devices.
Users took to Reddit and Apple community forum to complain about the issue. For some users, the issue started following the iOS 16.2 update, while others claim that they have seen flashing lines on the screen in previous iOS 16 builds as well. One of the Reddit users says that he took his iPhone 14 Pro Max to Apple. After running diagnostics, the technician told him that it is not a hardware problem. Instead, it is a software issue.
As per various posts of the users on Reddit, colours and numbers of the horizontal lines vary. Green and yellow lines are the most common. Some claim that the glitch doesn't happen every time, while other users say that the lines disappear after a second.