Apple introduced SOS emergency satellite connectivity feature with iPhone 14. Earlier this month, the feature helped save the life of a man who found himself stranded in Alaska. Now, the handset’s feature has once again proved its life saving ability when it saved the lives of two people who fell in a deep gorge in California.

According to a report by Macrumors, the incident occurred on the the Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest in California when a vehicle fell approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon. Soon, the iPhone 14 detected the crash and sent emergency SOS to rescuers via satellite connectivity.

Apple iPhone 14 Emergency SOS sent a text to one of Apple’s relay centers via satellite. The message was then forwarded to the LA Countt Sheriff’s department for help. Following the emergency call, the Montrose Research and Rescue Team went to the location and rescued the two people involved in the accident. They were later sent to a local hospital where they were treated for mild to moderate injuries.

As per a tweet by the Montrose Research and Rescue Team, they received an emergency satellite call from Apple on December 14 at 1:55pm which was used to get "an accurate latitude and longitude for the victims." The whole rescue event was recorded on camera.

This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022

Notably, this is not the first time an Apple device has been credited for saving lives. As mentioned above, a man traveling from Noorvik to Kotzebue in Alaska recently got stranded in a cold, remote location on December 1, 2022 when his snowmobile went down. Thankfully, he was an iPhone user and was carrying the iPhone 14 then. He activated the emergency SOS via satellite feature on his iPhone 14. Apple's Emergency Response Center then altered the search and rescue department and shared his GPS coordinates shared by iPhone 14.

Crash Detection and Emergency Satellite via SOS was introduced with iPhone 14 series earlier this year in September. The duo are available to all ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ users for free at the moment.