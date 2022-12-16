Apple iPhone 14 saves life of 2: Here’s what happened2 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 02:45 PM IST
- Crash Detection and Emergency Satellite via SOS was introduced with iPhone 14 series earlier this year in September.
Apple introduced SOS emergency satellite connectivity feature with iPhone 14. Earlier this month, the feature helped save the life of a man who found himself stranded in Alaska. Now, the handset’s feature has once again proved its life saving ability when it saved the lives of two people who fell in a deep gorge in California.