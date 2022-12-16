Apple iPhone 14 saves life of 2: Here’s what happened

Notably, this is not the first time an Apple device has been credited for saving lives. As mentioned above, a man traveling from Noorvik to Kotzebue in Alaska recently got stranded in a cold, remote location on December 1, 2022 when his snowmobile went down. Thankfully, he was an iPhone user and was carrying the iPhone 14 then. He activated the emergency SOS via satellite feature on his iPhone 14. Apple's Emergency Response Center then altered the search and rescue department and shared his GPS coordinates shared by iPhone 14.