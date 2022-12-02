Apple iPhone 14 SOS feature saves man’s life in Alaska, rescuers impressed

On receiving the alert, Alaska State Troopers worked with the local search and rescue teams and the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue Coordinator to rescue the stranded man. He was eventually rescued without any injuries. What is impressive here is that Apple satellite feature was not supposed to work in the area where he was located as it was on the fringes of where satellite connectivity is available. According to Apple, satellite connectivity might not work in places above 62° latitude, such as northern parts of Canada and Alaska. Noorvik and Kotzebue, where the man was stranded, are close to 69° latitude.

