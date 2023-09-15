Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max booking starts today. Check how to book and when it will get delivered3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:10 AM IST
The booking of all four newly launched variants of the Apple iPhone--iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max-will begin in India from today (15 September). Notably, Indian customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max from 5:30 PM (IST) onwards on Friday. This is the first iPhone launch after Apple inaugurated its official stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Buyers looking to go to the stores to pick up their device can expect long queues on Day 1 of the sale, that is 22 September.