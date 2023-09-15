Apple iPhone--iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max pre-orders begin in India today, with availability from 22 September.

The booking of all four newly launched variants of the Apple iPhone--iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max-will begin in India from today (15 September). Notably, Indian customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max from 5:30 PM (IST) onwards on Friday. This is the first iPhone launch after Apple inaugurated its official stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Buyers looking to go to the stores to pick up their device can expect long queues on Day 1 of the sale, that is 22 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Customers in more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UAE, the UK, and the US, will be able to pre-order iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PDT this Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22," Apple said.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max price and other details in India: The price of the iPhone 15 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 whereas iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at ₹1,59,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price of Apple iPhone 15 starts at ₹79,900 for the 128GB model whereas the iPhone 15 Plus model with 128 GB storage capacity will start at ₹89,900.

Both these variants of iPhones will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. Whereas Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will be available in 5 colour options: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black.

iPhone 15 variants prices: iPhone 15 (128 GB): ₹ 79,900

79,900 iPhone 15 (256 GB): ₹ 89,900

89,900 iPhone 15 (512GB): ₹ 1,09,900

iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB): ₹ 89,900

89,900 iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB): ₹ 99,900

99,900 iPhone 15 Plus (512 GB): ₹ 1,19,900 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 15 Pro(128 GB): ₹ 1,34,900

1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro(256 GB): ₹ 1,44,900

1,44,900 iPhone 15 Pro(512GB): ₹ 1,64,900

1,64,900 iPhone 15 Pro (1 TB): ₹ 1,84,900

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): ₹ 1,59,900

1,59,900 iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): ₹ 1,79,900

1,79,900 iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): ₹ 1,99,900 Also read: iPhone 15 Launch: Apple cuts price of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus by up to ₹10,000. Check details here {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other details of the Apple iPhone 15 series: The iPhone 15 Pro's storage capacities will be available in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's storage capacities are --256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB, respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max also will be equipped with what Apple maintains is the equivalent of seven camera lenses. They will include a periscope-style telephoto lens that will improve the quality of photos taken from far distances. The telephoto lens boasts a 5x optical zoom, which lags the 10x optical zoom on Samsung's premium Galaxy S22 Ultra but represents an upgrade from the 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will boast a new 48MP main camera with macro photography and a 1-120 Hz refresh rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In anticipation of next year's release of Apple's mixed reality headset, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also have a spatial video option designed for viewing on that headset.

On 13 September, Apple began taking the pre-orders of its Series 9 smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 9 will start from ₹41,900, the Apple Watch SE is priced at ₹29,900.

The Series 9 Apple Watch, available in stores on September 22, will include a new gesture control that will enable users to control alarms and answer phone calls by double snapping their thumbs with a finger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple iPhone 15 series in India--How to pre-order? Step 1: Go to Apple India’s official website.

Step 2: Choose the variant you want. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3: Select the desired colour and storage option.

Step 4: Choose Apple Trade-In and answer a few questions if you want to exchange your old smartphone or you can select No trade-in.

Step 5: Select AppleCare+ coverage if you want protection against accidental damage else you can choose No AppleCare+ Coverage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 6: Click Continue to proceed to the payment page.

Your pre-order will be done by the Apple website. The booking will begin at 5:30 pm on Friday (15 September) and the iPhone 15 variants will be available in stores on 22 September.