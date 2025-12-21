Apple iPhone 15 price drops to ₹36,490 in Croma Cromtastic December Sale: How the deal works

Retail electronics retailer Croma has launched its Cromtastic December Sale, offering discounts across a wide range of high-end smartphones. The holiday sale is underway from 15 December to 4 January 2025 and is available at Croma’s physical stores nationwide. Prices and offers on the online store may differ.

Among the highlights of the sale are attractive deals on flagship devices, including Apple’s iPhone 15, making it a compelling option for buyers planning an upgrade.

iPhone 15 drops to a much lower effective price As part of the Cromtastic December Sale, the iPhone 15 is available at an effective price of ₹36,490 when bank offers and exchange benefits are taken into account. The handset is listed at an in-store price of ₹56,490, with an additional cashback of ₹2,000 on select bank cards.

Customers can further reduce the cost through exchange offers. Croma is providing an exchange value of up to ₹14,000, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹4,000, which together significantly lower the final payable amount.

Why is the iPhone 15 still a solid premium iPhone option in 2025? Although it is no longer Apple’s newest model, the iPhone 15 continues to hold its ground as a reliable premium smartphone, especially at a discounted price point.

For users who are not interested in newer features such as Apple Intelligence, the Action Button or Camera Control, the iPhone 15 delivers the core iOS experience without compromise. It retains the Dynamic Island, the same display size, and a camera setup that closely matches the newer iPhone 16.

Camera and video capabilities remain competitive The iPhone 15 features a dual-camera system with a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens. While it lacks newer Photographic Styles, the overall imaging performance remains strong. The 12-megapixel front camera supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps, making it a capable choice for casual photography as well as content creation.

Subtle design and dependable performance Another appeal of the iPhone 15 lies in its design. The device is available in understated pastel-inspired colours such as Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow and Black. These softer shades are likely to appeal to users who prefer a more muted and elegant look.

In terms of performance, the Apple A16 Bionic chip continues to deliver smooth and responsive everyday usage. For most users, the processor remains more than powerful enough for daily tasks, multitasking and gaming.