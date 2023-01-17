Apple iPhone 15 price leaked: This is how much it may cost

Meanwhile, the California based company is reportedly planning to upgrade the camera for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Reportedly, these devices might get the same camera sensors which were reserved for iPhone 14 Pro models. If the report is proven true in future, it is likely that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature a three-stacked back camera with a 48MP wide lens. Moreover, the report also adds that iPhone 15 models might not come with the telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner.