Apple iPhone 15 price leaked: This is how much it may cost

Alleged pricing of iPhone 15 has leaked online. According to a report by Forbes, there could be a huge price gap between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. The report cites an unknown source on Chinese microblogging site Twitter which says that ‘Apple will increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro series, further widening the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus.’
Alleged pricing of iPhone 15 has leaked online. According to a report by Forbes, there could be a huge price gap between iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. The report cites an unknown source on Chinese microblogging site Twitter which says that ‘Apple will increase the price of this year's iPhone 15 Pro series, further widening the gap with the iPhone 15 Plus.’
The cost of Apple iPhone 15 Pro models could be $300 higher than the vanilla variants. A previous report has suggested that the price of iPhone 15 may go lower. But, as per the Forbes report, ‘these price rises now look even more likely because my sources have given me a good idea of the leaker’s identity, and the information should be taken seriously’.
The cost of Apple iPhone 15 Pro models could be $300 higher than the vanilla variants. A previous report has suggested that the price of iPhone 15 may go lower. But, as per the Forbes report, ‘these price rises now look even more likely because my sources have given me a good idea of the leaker’s identity, and the information should be taken seriously’.
As per the report, iPhone 15 may cost $799 onwards, while the iPhone 15 Plus could be priced from $899. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra may cost from $1,099 and $1,199 onwards, respectively.
As per the report, iPhone 15 may cost $799 onwards, while the iPhone 15 Plus could be priced from $899. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra may cost from $1,099 and $1,199 onwards, respectively.
The move is said to boost the sales of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, following the underwhelming sale of the current iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. “It is a classic Apple solution, countering industry observers who thought price cuts to standard models would be the obvious solution," the report says.