Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max may skip buttonless design due to THIS reason2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:43 AM IST
- 9to5Mac claims to have obtained CAD images of iPhone 15 Pro models, showing two notable changes with the upcoming phones.
Apple iPhone 15 series launch is months away, but the rumour mill keeps churning news about the upcoming phones. Now, according to a 9to5Mac report, the Cupertino-based company may scrap haptic buttons for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models due to production issues. Instead, Apple may retain the traditional volume buttons.
