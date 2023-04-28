Like the iPhone 14 series, the upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to offer four handsets - ‘affordable’ iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. White the former two will be powered by A16 chipset that powers the current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The latter models - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may run on the latest A17 Bionic chipset that Apple will announce at its annual developer conference – WWDC 2023 in June.

