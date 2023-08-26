Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max launch could face a delay due to THIS reason… Details2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Potential delay in launch of iPhone 15 Pro Max due to supply chain challenges, specifically with camera parts.
Apple's iPhone 15 series has garnered significant fan attention, particularly focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This device is highly anticipated for its rumored new titanium frame, periscope zoom camera, the forthcoming A17 Bionic chipset, and the possibility of supporting a rapid 150W charging speed. However, a recent leak suggests a potential delay in the iPhone 15 Pro Max's launch due to supply chain challenges, which could disappoint some eager fans.