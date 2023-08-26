Apple's iPhone 15 series has garnered significant fan attention, particularly focusing on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This device is highly anticipated for its rumored new titanium frame, periscope zoom camera, the forthcoming A17 Bionic chipset, and the possibility of supporting a rapid 150W charging speed. However, a recent leak suggests a potential delay in the iPhone 15 Pro Max's launch due to supply chain challenges, which could disappoint some eager fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report from 9to5Mac, there is a significant likelihood that the iPhone 15 Pro Max may not be prepared for shipping by its scheduled on-sale date. This potential delay is attributed to Sony, the supplier responsible for the smartphone's camera parts, facing challenges in delivering the necessary image sensors on time, as indicated by the report from 9to5Mac.

Nevertheless, it is anticipated that this issue will not have any impact on the scheduled Apple event or the unveiling of the iPhone 15 series. Consequently, while the other three models in the iPhone 15 lineup are expected to be launched on time, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may experience a delayed market release. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, it was reported as per the leaks indicating that the Apple event might occur on either September 12 or September 13. Subsequently, a report from 9to5Mac confirmed this by mentioning that employees at significant US carriers were being advised not to request time off on these dates due to an imminent major smartphone announcement.

During the Apple event, it is anticipated that four iPhone models will be revealed: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (which might potentially be renamed as iPhone 15 Ultra). Additionally, the event is also expected to introduce two new Apple Watches.

In such a scenario, the pre-orders for these devices are expected to commence on September 15. Subsequently, all the devices except for the iPhone 15 Pro Max might become available in the market on September 22, a week later. It's important to note that these dates are inferred from historical patterns observed with Apple's releases and are not confirmed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to a potential delay of 3-4 weeks, many speculate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might not be purchasable until the latter half of October. This extended timeframe could mean an additional waiting period of about a month for prospective buyers.

As always, we recommend that readers approach the above-mentioned details with a healthy dose of skepticism, considering that none of this information originates from official sources. The true situation will only become clear following the occurrence of the Apple event.