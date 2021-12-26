Apple Inc, which introduced support for eSIM on its iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, is now reportedly planning to get rid of the physical SIM card slot from the future iPhone models. According to a report by Brazilian publication Blog do iPhone, Apple iPhone 2023's Pro models (tentatively called iPhone 15 Pro) will not have physical SIM card slots and will rely entirely on eSIM technology for connectivity.

The upcoming iPhones will come with dual eSIM support, allowing the users to have two lines simultaneously. However, it's unclear if the non-Pro models will have the physical SIM card slot or those iPhones will also ditch the SIM card slot.

Apple planning to ditch the SIM card slot is hardly a surprise since the tech giant is said to eventually move to a portless iPhone, and removing the SIM card slot looks like the first step in that direction.

However, even if Apple does launch an iPhone without a SIM card slot, the company might still offer a version with a physical SIM slot in countries where eSIM service is unavailable.

But these are just rumours and it is very early to get confirmed information about the iPhone 15 which might get launched in 2023. It all seems like speculation and there’s no concrete evidence to back any of these claims. Before this, there were rumours about Apple planning to remove the Lightning port from the smartphones.

