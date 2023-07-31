Apple iPhone 15 Pro models to have bigger display, reduced bezels with new LIPO technology, says Report2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a border size and a bigger display size owing to the new LIPO technology being used by the Cupertino-based tech giant.
Apple will use a new technology with the display of Phone 15 Pro and Pro Max models in order to create the company's ‘dream iphone’ that is truly all-screen. Apple could launch the latest iteration of its iPhone series in September this year.
