Apple will use a new technology with the display of Phone 15 Pro and Pro Max models in order to create the company's ‘dream iphone’ that is truly all-screen. Apple could launch the latest iteration of its iPhone series in September this year.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gunman, Apple has been working for years to create an iPhone without borders around the display or cutouts for cameras and sensors.

The report notes that Apple has been trying to extend the display size since the launch of the iPhone X in 2017 and in later iterations the company has been working on reducing the notch size until eventually replacing it with the Dynamic Island design last year.

Apple's new LIPO technology:

Apple is now expected to use a new technology called ‘low-injection pressure over-molding’ or ‘LIPO’ to shrink the border size on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models from 2.2 millimetres to 1.5 millimetres. The process was first used in the Apple Watch Series 7 in order to increase the display size and make borders thinner and is also eventually expected to make its way to iPad devices.

An earlier report by MacRumors noted that Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices are expected to feature a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback and increased RAM. Other rumoured features for the Pro models include a USB-C port, customizable Action button, faster A17 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip.

The Gunman report notes that all four iPhone models are expected to get costlier across the US. Earlier, MacRumors reported that the Apple iPhone 15 Pro could be priced $100 higher than the iPhone 14 Pro, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max may cost $100 to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.