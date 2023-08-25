Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature Thunderbolt Cable for 150W charging, suggests leak2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:57 PM IST
Apple may shift to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series due to EU regulations. Standard models may have limited charging speeds, while Pro models could feature a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable for faster charging and data transfer.
Apple is reportedly shifting to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series due to EU regulations. Standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds with Apple-certified cables required. However, leaks suggest that iPhone 15 Pro models could feature a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable for faster charging and data transfer, possibly supporting up to 150W power output and 4K 60Hz output. These details are unofficial and await confirmation at Apple's expected September 12 event.