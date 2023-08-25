Apple may shift to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series due to EU regulations. Standard models may have limited charging speeds, while Pro models could feature a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable for faster charging and data transfer.

Apple is reportedly shifting to USB Type-C with the iPhone 15 series due to EU regulations. Standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds with Apple-certified cables required. However, leaks suggest that iPhone 15 Pro models could feature a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable for faster charging and data transfer, possibly supporting up to 150W power output and 4K 60Hz output. These details are unofficial and await confirmation at Apple's expected September 12 event.

A recent leak suggests that the upcoming iPhone 15 standard models may be impacted by this issue, whereas the Pro models could potentially feature the fastest charging speed ever witnessed on an iPhone.

Quoting a post from user Majin Bu on August 24, various media outlets have indicated that Apple's USB Type-C cables for the standard iPhone 15 may carry only a 2.0 certification, potentially leading to reduced charging speeds and data transfer rates. Nonetheless, this change appears to be specific to the standard iPhone 15 models, as per the latest information provided by the user, with Apple apparently reserving a Thunderbolt USB Type-C cable exclusively for the iPhone 15 models.

In an X post, the user wrote, "Looks like Apple has actually tested a Thunderbolt cable for the iPhone 15 Pro and it will probably be released exclusively for the Pro models."

According to the leak, the Thunderbolt cable is anticipated to measure 70cm in length and potentially deliver a maximum power output of 150W. Nevertheless, it's improbable that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would incorporate such extreme charging capabilities. The leaker also asserted that the woven USB Type-C cable would be built on the USB 4 Gen 2 standard and might even have the capacity to support 4K 60Hz output.

This leak aligns with an earlier ChargerLAB report, which identified the presence of a Thunderbolt chip within the USB Type-C connector of the iPhone 15 series. If this information proves accurate, it suggests that Apple might indeed be prioritizing enhanced charging and data transfer capabilities for its Pro models within the iPhone 15 series.