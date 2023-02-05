Apple iPhone 15 series might get expensive! Here's what report suggests

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently made a couple of remarks on an earnings call that revealed some of the California based company’s future plans. In a newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg highlighted some of Apple's possible moves.

As per Gurman, Cook responded to a question whether the iPhone’s rising average sales price was sustainable. This is because the top-of-the-line model of the iPhone costed $1,150 in the year 2017 (the iPhone X with 256 gigabytes of storage) which now comes at a price of $1,600 (the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 terabyte).

Reportedly, Cook said, “The price increase is no problem. In fact, consumers could probably be persuaded to spend more. I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category."

According to Gurman, Cook implies that the iPhone has become “integral" to the lives of people and consumers now use the device to make payments, control smart-home appliances, manage their health and store banking data.

As of now, Cook would not reveal if he anticipates further price hike, he made an argument for why even more upscale iPhones could make sense — especially if they get new features, suggests Gurman.

Moreover, as per Gurman, the Cupertino based company has internally discussed adding a higher-end iPhone to the top of its smartphone lineup. This handset has already been doing more to distinguish its Pro models from standard iPhones, giving consumers a reason to pay up.

Meanwhile, as per a report by MacRumors, technology analyst Jeff Pu suggests that Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to come with a titanium frame, solid state buttons with haptic feedback and increased RAM. Reportedly, Pu predicted these features for iPhone Pro series in a research note for Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.

Another report from 9To5Mac suggests that the California based company plans to upgrade the camera for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Reportedly, these devices might get the same camera sensors which were reserved for iPhone 14 Pro models.

In case the report is proven true in future, it is likely that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature a three-stacked back camera with a 48MP wide lens.