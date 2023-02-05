Apple iPhone 15 series might get expensive! Here's what report suggests
- Reportedly, Cook said, “The price increase is no problem. In fact, consumers could probably be persuaded to spend more. I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook recently made a couple of remarks on an earnings call that revealed some of the California based company’s future plans. In a newsletter, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg highlighted some of Apple's possible moves.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×