Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, may cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is not coming soon until the second half of 2023. But the rumour mill is already buzzing with expected features and specifications. The smartphone was previously tipped to be more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, a report suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra may cost $200 more than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is not coming soon until the second half of 2023. But the rumour mill is already buzzing with expected features and specifications. The smartphone was previously tipped to be more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, a report suggests that the iPhone 15 Ultra may cost $200 more than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Reported by Forbes via LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra may come with a starting price of USD 1,299 (approx. ₹1,08,000). For comparison, this year’s most expensive iPhone – iPhone 14 Pro Max carry a price tag of $1,099 (base price). If the leak is true, the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra may cost USD 200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max – ‘biggest single generational jump in iPhone history.’
Reported by Forbes via LeaksApplePro, the iPhone 15 Ultra may come with a starting price of USD 1,299 (approx. ₹1,08,000). For comparison, this year’s most expensive iPhone – iPhone 14 Pro Max carry a price tag of $1,099 (base price). If the leak is true, the upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra may cost USD 200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max – ‘biggest single generational jump in iPhone history.’
As per the report, the smartphone may pack 256GB storage for its base model. The phone’s top-end variant may offer up to 1TB internal storage which may cost USD 1,799 (approx. ₹1,48,000).
As per the report, the smartphone may pack 256GB storage for its base model. The phone’s top-end variant may offer up to 1TB internal storage which may cost USD 1,799 (approx. ₹1,48,000).
“It’s going to be a more expensive iPhone. Even in the United States. Apple has been losing margins year after year. Rising production costs and inflation, that makes the money the company has in the bank worth less, have finally broken the camel’s back", the leakster says as per the Forbes report. The tipster could not offer pricing information for other devices under the lineup.
“It’s going to be a more expensive iPhone. Even in the United States. Apple has been losing margins year after year. Rising production costs and inflation, that makes the money the company has in the bank worth less, have finally broken the camel’s back", the leakster says as per the Forbes report. The tipster could not offer pricing information for other devices under the lineup.
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come powered by a powerful processor than the existing A16. It is said to offer higher RAM than the predecessor and is tipped to have a premium titanium body. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel. The titanium case will be 35x more expensive than the existing material used on the current iPhones.