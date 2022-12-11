Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, may cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come powered by a powerful processor than the existing A16. It is said to offer higher RAM than the predecessor and is tipped to have a premium titanium body. Titanium would not only give the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Ultra a premium feel but will also make the smartphone lighter, stronger and more scratch resistant than steel. The titanium case will be 35x more expensive than the existing material used on the current iPhones.