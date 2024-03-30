Apple iPhone 16 cases appear online; suggests camera position: Check full details
Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup may feature a vertical camera arrangement with separate rings for Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. Spatial video recording technology could enhance the user experience. The prototypes also include an Action Button and pressure-sensitive Capture button.
Leaked images of purported iPhone 16 cases have emerged online, offering a glimpse into the expected vertical rear camera layout for both the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models.
