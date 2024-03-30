Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup may feature a vertical camera arrangement with separate rings for Wide and Ultra Wide lenses. Spatial video recording technology could enhance the user experience. The prototypes also include an Action Button and pressure-sensitive Capture button.

Leaked images of purported iPhone 16 cases have emerged online, offering a glimpse into the expected vertical rear camera layout for both the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by HT tech, Apple has been exploring various designs for the camera bump on its upcoming iPhone 16 lineup in recent months. The latest prototype showcases a vertical camera arrangement, similar to previous iPhone models such as the iPhone X. The setup includes separate camera rings for the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses, housed behind a pill-shaped raised surface. Positioned alongside the lenses is the microphone, while the camera flash sits outside the bump.

One notable feature anticipated with the vertical camera layout is the introduction of spatial video recording to the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. This technology, currently exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models and the Vision Pro headset, is expected to enhance the immersive video experience for users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the redesigned camera bump, recent iPhone 16 prototypes reportedly include an Action Button akin to the one found on the iPhone 15 Pro. Moreover, there seems to be a pressure-sensitive Capture button for smoother horizontal video capture, as evidenced by an opening visible in the latest cases.

While these leaked cases provide insights into the potential design direction for the iPhone 16, it's important to note that they do not represent the final product from Apple. However, the consistent flow of leaks suggests that the tech giant is nearing the completion of this year's iPhone 16 design.

Apple enthusiasts can anticipate the official unveiling of the iPhone 16 series in September, with more updates expected as speculation surrounding these highly anticipated devices continues to circulate. Stay tuned for further developments on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro as more information becomes available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

