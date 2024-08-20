iPhone 16 launch date revealed via new leaked poster. Expected date, time and all we know so far
Apple's iPhone 16 is rumored to launch on September 10 at Apple Park, alongside new AirPods 4 in two variants. The event's poster, leaked by tipster Majin Bu, features the tagline 'Ready. Set. Capture'.
Apple's next generation iPhone, the iPhone 16, has been rumoured to be coming next month, following a similar trajectory to other iPhone launches over the years. However, as is the case every year, Apple has remained tight-lipped and is likely to continue to do so until the official invitation is made public.