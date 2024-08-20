Apple's next generation iPhone, the iPhone 16, has been rumoured to be coming next month, following a similar trajectory to other iPhone launches over the years. However, as is the case every year, Apple has remained tight-lipped and is likely to continue to do so until the official invitation is made public.

A new leak from tipster Majin Bu has revealed the poster for the iPhone 16 launch event, suggesting that Apple will unveil the four new iPhones along with other hardware products at Apple Park on September 10 at 10am Pacific Time. The poster shared by Bu features three words prominently: 'Ready. Set. Capture'. Below that, the invitation reads: "Please join us in person for a special event at Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park. "

This isn't the first time that September 10 has been rumoured to be the launch date for the iPhone 16 series. Earlier, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman suggested in his Power On newsletter that Apple could follow the same launch strategy as last year and suggested the same September 10 launch date.

However, Gurman also warned that many of the popular AI (read Apple Intelligence) features will not be ready in time for the September launch and will instead make their way in the iOS 18.1 update in October. If true, this would be an exception to Apple's trend of shipping its latest features at the launch of a new iPhone series.

Apple to release AirPods 4 alongside iPhone 16 series:

In another recent report, Gurman stated that Apple will also launch AirPods 4 in two variants at the iPhone 16 launch event on September 10, and that the two versions of AirPods 4 will have similar design features and will succeed AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 respectively. The main difference between the entry-level and mid-range AirPods 4 is said to be active noise cancellation; the mid-range model will include ANC, while the entry-level model will not. However, Gurman suggests that the AirPods 4 models will be different from the AirPods Pro 3, which are expected to receive an update later this year.

