Apple iPhone 16 price drops to ₹40,990 in Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale: How the deal works

Retail electronics chain Croma has kicked off its festive shopping event, the Cromtastic December Sale, offering significant discounts across a range of premium smartphones. The sale runs from 15 December to 4 January 2025, with deals available at Croma’s physical retail outlets. Prices on the online store may vary.

For buyers waiting to upgrade their phones, the sale brings notable price reductions on several flagship models, including Apple’s iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 available at steeply reduced effective price As part of the sale, the iPhone 16 is being offered at an effective price of ₹40,990, inclusive of bank offers and exchange benefits. The device’s listed in-store price is ₹65,990, along with a ₹3,000 cashback on eligible bank cards.

Customers can also avail an exchange value of up to ₹16,000, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹6,000, which together bring down the final price significantly.

Despite no longer being Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 16 continues to stand out as a dependable premium smartphone, particularly when available at a discounted price.

Why the iPhone 16 remains a strong choice in 2025 Despite no longer being Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 16 continues to stand out as a dependable premium smartphone, particularly when available at a discounted price.

Strong performance and long-term software support The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s A18 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming and on-device AI features. Apple’s long history of extended iOS updates also makes the device a reliable long-term investment for users planning to keep their phone for several years.

Versatile cameras for daily photography The smartphone features a 48-megapixel main camera alongside an improved ultra-wide lens. A dedicated Camera Control button enables quicker access to camera settings, while enhanced low-light performance keeps the device competitive with newer flagship models.

Improved battery efficiency and modern connectivity Apple has further refined battery optimisation on the iPhone 16, allowing longer usage on a single charge. The phone supports faster wired charging, MagSafe accessories and improved 5G connectivity, offering a smoother and more efficient daily experience.

A compelling premium upgrade at a lower cost With its reduced effective pricing and still-capable hardware, the iPhone 16 emerges as a strong option during Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale. For buyers seeking a premium Apple smartphone experience in 2025 without paying full flagship prices, the deal presents a timely opportunity.