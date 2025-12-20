Subscribe

Apple iPhone 16 price drops to ₹40,990 in Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale: How the deal works

Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale is offering major discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone 16. With bank offers and exchange benefits, buyers can get the device at 40,990 (inclusive of all the offers) until 4 January 2025. Here's how the deal works.

Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Dec 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Advertisement
As part of the sale, the iPhone 16 is being offered at an effective price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,990, inclusive of bank offers and exchange benefits.
As part of the sale, the iPhone 16 is being offered at an effective price of ₹40,990, inclusive of bank offers and exchange benefits. (Unsplash)

Retail electronics chain Croma has kicked off its festive shopping event, the Cromtastic December Sale, offering significant discounts across a range of premium smartphones. The sale runs from 15 December to 4 January 2025, with deals available at Croma’s physical retail outlets. Prices on the online store may vary.

For buyers waiting to upgrade their phones, the sale brings notable price reductions on several flagship models, including Apple’s iPhone 16.

iPhone 16 available at steeply reduced effective price

As part of the sale, the iPhone 16 is being offered at an effective price of 40,990, inclusive of bank offers and exchange benefits. The device’s listed in-store price is 65,990, along with a 3,000 cashback on eligible bank cards.

Advertisement

Customers can also avail an exchange value of up to 16,000, along with an exchange bonus of up to 6,000, which together bring down the final price significantly.

Despite no longer being Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 16 continues to stand out as a dependable premium smartphone, particularly when available at a discounted price.

Why the iPhone 16 remains a strong choice in 2025

Despite no longer being Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 16 continues to stand out as a dependable premium smartphone, particularly when available at a discounted price.

Advertisement

Strong performance and long-term software support

The iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s A18 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming and on-device AI features. Apple’s long history of extended iOS updates also makes the device a reliable long-term investment for users planning to keep their phone for several years.

Also Read | iPhone 16 Pro price cut - How Flipkart’s sale may bring it under ₹70,000?

Versatile cameras for daily photography

The smartphone features a 48-megapixel main camera alongside an improved ultra-wide lens. A dedicated Camera Control button enables quicker access to camera settings, while enhanced low-light performance keeps the device competitive with newer flagship models.

Improved battery efficiency and modern connectivity

Apple has further refined battery optimisation on the iPhone 16, allowing longer usage on a single charge. The phone supports faster wired charging, MagSafe accessories and improved 5G connectivity, offering a smoother and more efficient daily experience.

Advertisement
Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G under ₹80,000 on Flipkart? How to get the deal

A compelling premium upgrade at a lower cost

With its reduced effective pricing and still-capable hardware, the iPhone 16 emerges as a strong option during Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale. For buyers seeking a premium Apple smartphone experience in 2025 without paying full flagship prices, the deal presents a timely opportunity.

Key Takeaways
  • Croma's Cromtastic December Sale offers significant discounts on premium smartphones, including the iPhone 16.
  • The iPhone 16 features advanced hardware and software, making it a viable option despite being a previous model.
  • Customers can significantly reduce the price through bank offers and exchange benefits, making it more accessible.
 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsApple iPhone 16 price drops to ₹40,990 in Croma’s Cromtastic December Sale: How the deal works
Read Next Story